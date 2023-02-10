Temporary surface car park will replace ailing multi-storey in Leamington town centre

Covent Garden multi-storey car park, in Russell Street, will be closed for good this coming Sunday (February 12) ahead of its eventual demolition with a community wellbeing hub eventually taking its place. But before anything else is built on the town centre site, Warwick District Council planned to flatten the area and create an additional temporary 120 parking spaces alongside the existing short-stay surface car park - which will remain open. Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger said the added spaces, which will cost £1.2 million, could be in place for around four years before the next phase of the project comes forward.

Leamington’s Covent Garden multi-storey car park will be closed for good this weekend ahead of its eventual demolition with a community wellbeing hub eventually taking its place.

But before anything else is built on the town centre site, it is planned to flatten the area and create an additional 120 car park spaces alongside the existing short-stay surface car park which will remain open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillors voted to forge on with the plans after hearing that anti-social behaviour was rife in the car park, particularly in the school holidays, and Sunday’s closure will mean there will be no access during February half-term.

G.V. - Covent Garden Car Park, Russell Street, Leamington. Photo by Mike Baker (MDB Photography)

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger (Con, Warwick All Saints and Woodloes), the portfolio holder for neighbourhood and leisure, told this week’s cabinet meeting of Warwick District Council: “This has been closed level by level and people have been able to adjust to the situation.

“It isn't actually the concrete cancer but the anti-social behaviour and the health and safety issues that have brought it to a head.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is no longer a lifeline left for this building. It needs to be closed, it needs to be shut down and it needs to come down.

"One of the big things is that most of this will be rubbled into the site.

"We are not going to be trundling loads and loads of vehicles in and out of the town.

“I know that organisations like the BID are very upset but as you can see from the displacement plan, we haven't a car park that is 50 per cent full at any time at the moment and these figures included December, which I suppose is a very sad reflection on where we are as a retail centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There will have to be some adjustments - it’s coming down, it’s closing at the weekend.”

Cllr Grainger said a plan to Tarmac the area as a short-term car park would cost £1.2m, adding: “This is an interim thing and you could say that’s a really expensive interim thing to do but it could be another four years before the next phase comes forward.”

The top two floors of the 1960s car park were closed in March 2019 with levels five and six closed off in December.

Advertisement

Advertisement