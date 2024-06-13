Here are the highest rated restaurants in Warwickshire, based on Trip Advisor reviews.Here are the highest rated restaurants in Warwickshire, based on Trip Advisor reviews.
Ten of the best places to eat in Warwickshire according to Trip Advisor reviews - with six being close by

By Kirstie Smith
Published 13th Jun 2024, 12:53 BST
The list, which features the highest reviewed restaurants in the county according to Trip Advisor, was put together by MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery.

Some restaurants in Leamington and Warwick made the top 10, but so did other places from both the south and north of the county.

Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine were some of the most popular choices.

Here’s the top 10 list of the best places to eat in Warwickshire.

The restaurant serves Mediterranean and British food.

1. The Bluebell at Henley-in-Arden

The restaurant serves Mediterranean and British food. Photo: Google Streetview

It serves a range of small plate dishes. Photo by Cafe Cocktail

2. Cafe Cocktail in Stratford

It serves a range of small plate dishes. Photo by Cafe Cocktail Photo: Cafe Cocktail

The pub/restaurant serves a range of American, barbecue and grill style food.

3. The Smoking Bull (The Smoke Bloke) in Nuneaton

The pub/restaurant serves a range of American, barbecue and grill style food. Photo: Google Streetview

The restaurant/cafe is described as "Portuguese coffee shop meets Mediterranean bistro".

4. Cinda's Kitchen in Leamington

The restaurant/cafe is described as "Portuguese coffee shop meets Mediterranean bistro". Photo: Google Streetview

