Ten of the best places to eat in Warwickshire according to Trip Advisor reviews - with six being close by

The list, which features the highest reviewed restaurants in the county according to Trip Advisor, was put together by MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery.

Some restaurants in Leamington and Warwick made the top 10, but so did other places from both the south and north of the county.

Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine were some of the most popular choices.

Here’s the top 10 list of the best places to eat in Warwickshire.

1 . The Bluebell at Henley-in-Arden The restaurant serves Mediterranean and British food. Photo: Google Streetview

2 . Cafe Cocktail in Stratford It serves a range of small plate dishes. Photo by Cafe Cocktail Photo: Cafe Cocktail

3 . The Smoking Bull (The Smoke Bloke) in Nuneaton The pub/restaurant serves a range of American, barbecue and grill style food. Photo: Google Streetview

4 . Cinda's Kitchen in Leamington The restaurant/cafe is described as "Portuguese coffee shop meets Mediterranean bistro". Photo: Google Streetview