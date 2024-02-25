Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Tesla driver who thought it would be a good idea to film a bus crash on the A46 has been slapped with a £200 fine.

Six points are also on the way in the post for the mobile phone user.

A police spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Whilst dealing with this RTC on the A46 (in which fortunately no one was seriously injured) the driver of a grey Tesla decided it was very important to him to use his mobile telephone whilst driving past, presumably to video record the stationary bus.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

“This offence was recorded by officers on scene and now his £200 fine and six points are on the way in the post. I hope the video of a stationary bus was worth it.

"Please remember that any mobile phone use whilst driving is a distraction, it is a major contributory factor in many fatal and serious injury RTCs and is therefore considered one of the national fatal four. There is a zero tolerance policy on handheld mobile phone use whilst driving.