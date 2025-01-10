Tesla driver has lucky escape after losing control over ice near Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Tesla driver had a lucky escape this week after they lost control due to ice on the roads near Warwick.

Over the last few days temperatures have plummeted – dropping to -3 – creating icy roads.

Officers at Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) Warwickshire were sent to a crash this week after a driver lost control due to the icy conditions.

This morning (Friday January 10), a spokesperson from OPU said: “Temperatures have reached -4 overnight and the roads are going to be icy this morning.

“Some minor rural roads may not be gritted. Please take extra care and drive safely to the conditions or you could find yourself in a similar position to this Tesla driver.

“We attended this collision on Wednesday morning after the driver left the road losing control on the ice near Budbrooke, Warwick.

"This driver escaped without Injury however this could have been very different.

“The vehicle required specialist recovery from the team at GRS.”