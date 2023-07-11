Thousands of people visited the annual event at Warwick Racecourse which included Thai food, drink, music and entertainment.

Warwick Rotary Club is celebrating another successful annual Thai Festival.

Thousands of people visited the annual event in the Market Square on Saturday and Sunday which included Thai food, drink, music and entertainment.

Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques opened proceedings on Saturday, introduced by Rotary President Alan Bailey, and welcomed visitors to Warwick.

Traditional dancers at the festival. Picture supplied.

Alan said: “Warwick Rotary has worked with the Thai people since the Tsunami in 2004 when it started an annual festival of culture and food to raise money to help orphans.

"We have stayed in touch over the years and recently sent aid to Thailand during the pandemic”.

"It was good to be able to meet up again and it was clear that England and Thailand were having a great time in Warwick this weekend as no-one wanted to go home.”

Warwick Mayor Cllr Oliver Jacques opened proceedings on Saturday, introduced by Rotary President Alan Bailey. Picture supplied.

Local Muay Thai Boxers gave a demonstration at the event. Picture supplied.