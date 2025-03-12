The best of the best: Leamington Muay Thai champion beats his 'legendary' idol in 'epic' fight

George Mouzakitis celebrates his win over Damien Alamos. Picture supplied.

Leamington Muay Thai World Champion George Mouzakitis beat one of his idols and a legend of the sport in an ‘epic’ fight last weekend.

Mouzaikitis, 26, who became the International Muaythai Council (IMC) Super Lightweight World Champion in 2023 fought the great Damien Alamos in the co-main event match at the Hitman Fight League: The Last Dance event in Manchester on Saturday night (March 8).

George’s father and coach Sam said: “It was the most epic performance of George’s career.

"Alamos is a living Muay Thai legend and it’s a massive win for our Leamington-based world champion.”

After the match, George took to Instagram to say: “Saturday night was the happiest I’ve ever been in a fight ad the most fun I’ve had.

"I had the opportunity to be part of the co-main event on the biggest card in the UK against someone I have looked up to from the age of 13.

"It was crazy and the fight was even crazier.”

Highlights and photos from the fight, which left both men bloodied, battered and bruised but also bursting with pride, can be seen on George’s Instagram account george_mzkitis

George Mouzakitis (right) Damien Alamos trade blows during the epic fight. Picture supplied.

The Royal Spa Centre in Leamington will host another action-packed Muay Thai event later this year.

Nakmuay Fight Series 3 will take place at the venue on Saturday May 10.

Myles Mouzakitis, George’s younger brother, will fight in the main event at his home show and face what will be his hardest test yet against Zak Chabira - a European Champion and the UK’s number five fighter.

For more information including tickets follow https://www.instagram.com/nakmuay_fight_series/ on Instagram or visit the Nakmuay Fight Series Facebook page.