The Body Shop could leave empty unit in Leamington as business set to appoint administrators
A prominent shop unit could be left empty in Leamington town centre as a national retailer is set to appoint administrators.
The Body Shop, which has a branch at 39 The Parade, is hitting national headlines this week as the ethical beauty shop could be in administration very soon.
This reportedly comes after “disappointing” trading over Christmas and in early January.
A private equity investor – Aurelius – bought the retailer in November last year, but it looks like insolvency is coming.
If the chain went into administration, more than 200 shops and thousands of jobs will be at risk.
Sources told Sky News that the administrators are likely to consider shutting a significant number of the chain’s UK stores.
Recently its businesses across much of Europe and parts of Asia were sold to an unnamed buyer.
Aurelius and The Body Shop have so far declined to comment.