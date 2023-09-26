The Gap Warwickshire, a charity that has been offering a community centre facility to local people for more than 20 years, were delighted to receive a donation of £2,127 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The much-needed funds have enabled the charity to redecorate their youth room with funky bright paints, including a mural created in collaboration with the young people that use the facility. The grant also covered the costs of installing new TVs, video games and a new multi games table for pool, table football and ice hockey.

Josh Hucklesby, The Gap Youth Team Leader, said: “We're very grateful to the Morrisons Foundation and excited to be able to revamp our youth room at last, thanks to this generous funding.

“The young people have been asking us to redo the youth room for a while and we've not been able to use the space fully due to lack of equipment. They love having their own room, which will now be fresh, cosy, and modern, where they can play games, be creative, and chill out with their mates.

Kids at The Gap Youth club were over the moon to receive a donation of over £2,000 to renovate their youth room.

“It’s a huge boost to the youth club experience for disadvantaged young people coming to The Gap youth club, who can’t afford things like games consoles at home. They will think it's very cool, so thank you very much.”

The Gap has been making a positive difference in the Warwick community since 2002 by providing community spaces and improving health and wellbeing. The charity’s work focuses on disadvantaged children and young people, as well as isolated and lonely older adults. At The Gap Youth, young people can make friends, learn new skills, increase their self-confidence and have access to caring youth workers.