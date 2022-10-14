The half-term attractions in South Warwickshire that will make parents’ money go further

Halloween at Warwick Castle. Picture supplied.

A list of value-for-money days out in South Warwickshire during the forthcoming October half-term is being highlighted by tourism experts to help budget-conscious families during the rising cost of living.

Over the school holidays parents will be hit with the double-whammy of trying to keep their children occupied while facing an ever-tightening budget due to increasing bills.

This has lead to led to destination management organisation, Shakespeare’s England, highlighting some of the best experiences from its members, some of which are under £30 for an average-sized family, that will occupy groups for hours on end.

There is a free Halloween themed family fun day at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry on Wednesday October 26 from 10.30am to 4pm.

the event will Include story-telling, a dressing up station with real stage costumes, and arts and crafts inspired by upcoming family shows such as David Walliams’ Demon Dentist.

No booking is required and families can turn up on the day.

For more informatiom visit https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/halloween-family-fun-day/

Free tours of Stratford-upon-Avon’s Historic 13th century Guild Chapel will take place throughout the holidays.

No booking is required visit https://theguildchapel.org.uk/

Fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton is holding a Scarily Ever After Halloween event for £7.75 per person between October 22 and 30.

The event features sing-a-long sessions, pumpkin carving and painting competitions, and indoor craft activities. Parents who post photos of their children in fancy dress on social media will also be entered into a prize draw to win a free annual family pass to the farm.

The farm has also launched an illuminations and supper deal every weekend after 3pm, where for less than £8 each, visitors can gain entry to an illuminated walk, see farm animals if they arrive early enough, whilst treating themselves to a hotdog or crusty bread and soup with a drink.

For more information visit www.fairytalefarm.co.uk

There is a Stratford Town Walk on which Under-8s go free.

An outdoor interactive tour that tells fascinating stories of Stratford-upon-Avon's history, and William Shakespeare's life is offering free entry for under-8s. The walk passes iconic spots such as Shakespeare's Birthplace, Shakespeare's Schoolroom and Guildhall, Royal Shakespeare Theatres, the River Avon, and Holy Trinity Church – where visitors can find William Shakespeare’s grave.

Those with older children might like to try out the 90-minute Stratford Ghost Walk every Saturday at 7.30pm.

The Ghost Walk affords visitors a narrated tour of the darker side of Stratford's history by walking around the ‘haunted’ streets discovering the ancient buildings seeping with tales of ghosts, witches, murder and misery. Entry is £10 per adult, and £5 for 8-15 year-olds.

The Twisted Circus Halloween experience at Magic Alley in Stratford costs between £8 and £9 per person and is for over-6s only

Magic Alley is running an immersive Halloween circus-themed event throughout October until October 31.

Visitors are challenged to solve various puzzles during the family-friendly quest – which is packed with sound and lighting effects – with prizes for those who make it out alive.

There is a Halloween Half-term event at Kenilworth Castle between October 22 and October 30 from 10am to 5pm with a family ticket for two adults and up to three children costing £36.90 if booked online in advance.

Families can join children’s favourites Dennis the Menace and Gnasher on a quest around the castle’s historic grounds to solve creepy clues, before listening to halloween tales from costumed performers.

For more details visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/kenilworth-castle

Mary Arden’s Farm in Wilmcote is also hosting a fun Halloween event with tickets costing £22.50 for an adult and child.

On October 25, 27 and 29, the former residence of William Shakespeare’s mother is hosting fun hands-on activities that were once carried out by the Tudors to keep spirits at bay. Crafting protection charms, carving pumpkins, and an interactive re-telling of the play Macbeth are some of the activities on offer to visitors.

For more information visit https://www.shakespeare.org.uk/visit/whats-on/tudor-halloween/

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon is holding a Magic of Science event and is charging £40 per family of four when booked in advance online with under-5s free.

Science Shows on October 25-27, plus interactive family tours on October 22-24 and October 28-30 – exploring the Museum to uncover the mysteries of some of its extraordinary vehicles including one of the Ford Anglia’s used in the filming of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets! In the Science Shows, the mad scientists will be performing some mind-blowing experiments in the not-so-secret lab while exploring the amazing invention of the car.

Visitors are given the option to convert their ticket to an annual pass if they choose to donate their entrance fee via the Gift Aid scheme – meaning they can enjoy the museum's fun holiday activities for a whole year for the same price as a day ticket.

For more information visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on

Warwick Castle is holding Halloween events for visitors with admission prices from £24 per person.

Visitors can enjoy mysterious mazes, eerie entertainment, and frightful delights for the whole family as over a thousand years of haunted history come to life.

On selected evenings, visitors can brave the darker side of Halloween at Warwick Castle with Castle After Dark, between October 22 and October 31.

Brace yourself for a frightful festival evening with spine-chilling scare attractions, captivating entertainment and delicious street food.

For more information and to book tickets visit: www.warwick-castle.com

Helen Peters, chief executive of Shakespeare’s England, said: “Parents understandably want their disposable income to go further, and when it comes to family time, that includes visiting places that will provide them with a full day out to ensure they are getting value for money.

“Both consumers and businesses are going through tough times right now due to rising bills, so it’s important now more than ever that everybody comes together to support each other – if they can.

“South Warwickshire is blessed with a wide variety of attractions, and we’d urge as many families as possible to take advantage of this and support the tourism industry if they are able to.”

