The hand of dog: Can you help Kenilworth chihuahua named after football legend Maradona to find a new home after his owner died?

Kenilworth Dogs Trust is hoping that a tiny chihuahua named after Argentinian football legend Maradona can become a star player in a new home.
Diego, 11, is in need of somewhere to rest his paws after his owner died.
Diego arrived at the Honiley-based rehoming centre in January and he is now showing his cheeky personality.
Emma-Jane Thomas, manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We think Diego has lived with the same owner since being a puppy, but sadly his owner passed away and Diego was left alone until he was brought to us.
"He has been through a lot and needed some dental surgery and a benign tumor removed, but he’s made a great recovery and is ready to find a new home.
Diego is an absolute delight and has proved himself to be a resilient older dog, coping well with everything he has been through.
"We would like him to meet his new owners regularly at the centre before he heads home, as getting to know them will give him the best chance of settling in quickly."
Diego was born in 2010, the year when Maradonna was making headlines as Argentina's World Cup manager.
He’s looking for an adult-only home without other pets so that he can settle in at his own pace and enjoy all the attention on offer
A garden to potter around in would be perfect for Diego as he prefers to keep himself to himself rather than meeting up with other dogs.
If you think you could give Diego the loving home he is searching visit www.dogstrust.org.uk