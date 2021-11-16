The inspiring story behind our favourite photo of Rugby's Remembrance ceremony

Royal Artillery veteran Martin and Grandson Theo lay a wreath at the gates.

The Advertiser took reams of pictures of the poignant Remebrance ceremony at the Whitehall Memorial Gates on Sunday, but one image struck us as particularly moving.

And when we posted that image on our social media many of you agreed.

In the picture, a veteran grandfather guides his young grandson up the steps to memorial gates before they lay a wreath.

We were so moved by the picture that we posted it on our social media, writing: "We're still going through the reams of photographs we have from yesterday's Remembrance ceremony at the Whitehall gates.

"But we think we've found our favourite.

"Different generations walked up together to place a wreath. We think this sums up the spirit of Remembrance very well."

The family then contacted us and kindly explained how the poignant scene came to be.

The veteran in the photo is Martin Myatt and the boy is grandson Theo, aged 7.

68-year-old Martin, who served in the Royal Artillery for 22 years and is now the chairman of the local branch of the Royal British Legion explained that in the run-up to Remembrance, grandchildren Theo and Max (aged 4) decided they wanted to do something to raise money for the Poppy Appeal.

They set on the idea of a cake sale and raffle and, with help from their parents, held the event at their Coton Meadows home on Saturday, November 13.

Martin said: "I had nothing to do with it, it was all their own initiative.

"They managed to raise £713 for the Royal British Legion in just two hours, it was an amazing result."

Martin had been set to present a wreath on behalf of the RBL at the memorial gates on Sunday, but so impressed was the community by Theo and Max's efforts, it was suggested that one of them could play a part too.

"Max was a little young to fully understand the ceremony, so we decided to have Theo present the wreath with me," Martin said.

"He stood next to me for the entire ceremony and then we walked up and placed it on the gates together.

"It was the first time he had done anything like this - I think he was a little overwhelmed by it all, but he really enjoyed it.

"I'm incredibly proud of both of them.

"I think it's good to start them young.

"Not many WW2 veterans are still around, and later generations are not going to be here forever either. It's important that we don't let all those memories drift away."

Martin wore two sets of medals on the day, one belonging to him earned through his 22-year service which included tours of Northern Ireland and another belonging to his grandfather.

"My grandfather served in a London regiment in the First World War," Martin explained.

"He was shot and wounded in 1915 or 1916 and sent back to Britain. He later married the nurse who looked after him and for the rest of the war, because he wasn't fully fit after the injury, was stationed in Dover helping troops on embarkations."

For Martin, Remembrance is all year.

He said: "What does it mean? It's difficult to put into words. It's a heartfelt thing.

"I have a daughter in the Navy, my wife's father was in the RAF and my grandfather was in the Army. My father was too young to join up when war broke out, but you could say that the family has had a long association with the armed forces.

"There is that, and then there is a want to pay respect to all those who answered the call of this country and gave their lives for it.

"For me, there was a lad in Northern Ireland who never came home and another who went to Iraq shortly after I left.