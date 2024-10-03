The Loft Theatre in Leamington to screen historical films at special night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Life after Victoria: Leamington Spa in the Early 20th Century, produced by the history group and Mark, tells the story of the Leamington in the early 20th century – its contribution to the First World War and the Votes for Women movement, the transformation in people’s living conditions and workers’ rights and the birth of some of Leamington’s most treasured cultural institutions.
100 Years of the Loft Theatre Company was commissioned to celebrate the centenary of the company in 2022.
It explores the origins and history of the Loft Theatre Company as well as providing a first-hand view of the productions and special events which formed part of the centenary programme.
The Special Film Night event is on Monday December 9 from 7.30pm.