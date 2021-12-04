The Myton Hospices bringing the magic of Christmas to Warwick this December

A Warwick-based charity will be bringing the magic of Christmas to homes in the town this month when its very own Santa’s Sleigh takes to the streets.

From December 14 to 17, between 6pm and 9pm, Santa and his sleigh will be meeting families and children across the town while filling the streets with the sound of Christmas songs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In return the Hospice is asking for people to come out and see Santa, join in the festivities and make a donation to help the charity continue its vital work caring for people and their families, living with a terminal illness, across Coventry and Warwickshire, this Christmas and beyond.

Santa’s Sleigh. Photo by Myton Hospices

Clare Cropp, fundraising operations manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are delighted to be launching our Santa’s Sleigh routes to bring festive cheer to our valued communities in Warwick, many of whom support us so amazingly throughout the year.

"We hope people will come out to say hello to Father Christmas and his helpers and get fully into the Christmas spirit, while helping us raise vital money in the process.

"The Coronavirus outbreak has had a significant impact on our ability to raise vital funds over the last 18 months; we are over £400,000 down on our fundraising income compared to this time two years ago pre-pandemic.

"As we work towards increasing the services we offer to patients and families it is vital that voluntary income gets back to and hopefully exceeds pre-Covid 19 levels - your support will enable us to make this happen – thank you.

"We would also like to say thank you to our Sleigh sponsors; Jump In Trampoline Parks. We – and Santa – look forward to seeing you.”

Beginning on December 14 at 6pm, Santa’s Sleigh will be visiting homes along the Myton Road and surrounding streets, before going to the Woodloes Estate on December 15 and 16, heading to Warwick Gates on December 17.

Then on December 18 Santa’s Sleigh will be at Tesco in Emscote Road from 10am to 2pm, with a final appearance at Sainsbury’s Saltisford on Christmas Eve between 10am and 2pm.

Ridleys Coaches Limited, a family run coach operator based in Warwickshire, is providing a mini coach which will be used during the Santa’s Sleigh events to transport Santa’s Little Helpers.

Ash Brown, general manager for Ridleys Coaches Limited will be driving the mini coach, he said: “The services that The Myton Hospices provide to the patients in their care is outstanding and often goes unnoticed.