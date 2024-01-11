The Myton Hospices is recruiting a manager for new shop in Warwickshire town

The charity “is looking for a dynamic and motivated retailer” to take on the role at its Shipston-on-Stour branch, which will be opening in the town centre soon

The Myton Hospices is recruiting a manager for its new shop in a South Warwickshire town.

The much-loved charity “is looking for a dynamic and motivated retailer” to take on the role at its Shipston-on-Stour branch, which will be opening in Sheep Street soon.

The Myton Hospices has 25 shops across Coventry and Warwickshire, selling good quality items to raise vital funds.

The Myton Hospices has 25 shops across Coventry and Warwickshire. Picture supplied.

The shops shops fund the care of one in four patients so those joining the team will be making a real difference for people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families as well as helping to promote sustainable fashion.

Myton has said: “The manager will be responsible for the smooth running of a profitable charity shop, providing a brilliant shopping experience and acting as Myton’s face in the local community.

“The shop manager will manage and recruit volunteers, design the shop layout and enticing window displays, generate high quality stock donations and much more.

“If you have retail experience, have managed a team of volunteers and are confident working with financial targets then Myton would love to hear from you.”

Myton is also recruiting a shop manager for its well-established Wellesbourne shop in School Road.

To find out more about the new Myton Hospices shop visit https://www.mytonhospice.org/shops/shipston-on-stour/