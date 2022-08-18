The results are in: Here's how well students at schools and colleges in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth did in their A-Levels

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at schools and colleges in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been finding out how well they did in their A-level exams this morning

Arnold Lodge School in Leamington has reported “unprecedented success” for its students.

Of all grades awarded, ten per cent were at A*, 45 per cent at A*-A, 73 per cent at A*-B and a there was a 100 per cent pass rate.

Arnold Lodge student Francesca will go on to study Human Sciences at UCL. Picture supplied.

Impressively, its students’ value added score (the number of grades per pupil achieved beyond their targets) was the school’s highest ever.

Among the individual success stories were Harry who achieved the equivalent of A*, A, A in Music, Mathematics and Computer Science; Jacob who achieved A*, A, A in History, Politics and English Literature and Francesca who achieved A, A, A in Biology, English Literature and Geography.

Headteacher, Mr David Preston, said: “We are so pleased with an exceptional set of results at both A Level and BTEC.”

“Over the past two years, I have been tremendously proud of how hard the pupils have worked and the success they have achieved is a wonderful reflection of their dedication to their studies, particularly considering the challenging circumstances the pupils have faced.

Arnold Lodge student Jai will go on to study Business and Marketing at BCU. Picture supplied.

“Our Year 13 students now head off for their next adventure and we look forward to hearing of their ongoing success at university and in the future.”

Despite the challenges posed by lockdowns and the pandemic, students at Campion School have continued to achieve highly and have, again, secured places at top universities and on competitive apprenticeship programmes.

The students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate at A-level, with almost a third of pupils achieving grades A* or A, and 85 per cent achieving grades A* to C.

Pupils studying BTEC qualifications have achieved equally high with a 100 per cent pass rate, half of the students achieved Distinction* or Distinction grades.

A-level students at Campion School received their exam results today. Picture supplied.

Jassa Panesar, the school’s headteacher said: “I would like to commend our Year 13 students on persevering through a gruelling examination season – their final results are excellent, and reflect the commitment they have made to working hard over the past two years.

"Whilst our students’ sixth form experience has been unusual, I have been inspired by their unrelenting determination to make the most of the circumstances they have found themselves in.

"They have shown strength and character throughout, representing the very best of our school community.

"We extend our deepest congratulations to each student and their family, and wish them the greatest success in their futures.”

A-level students at Campion School received their exam results today. Picture supplied.

Southam College students achieved the schools best ever A-level and Level 3 B-Tec results.

Over 41 per cent of grades were A*-A and 69% A*-B. 100 per cent of the 143 pupils achieved an A*E pass rate.

Particular congratulations go to Jay Hilton (4 A* Grades) and Alexandra Zamfir, Ana Lovett, William Andrews (all with 3 A* Grades).

Headteacher Mr Samra said: “This cohort of pupils have had a truly tumultuous few years and for them to achieve such outstanding results is testament to their ability and hard work.

"With the support of our amazing staff and parents/carers pupils have been able to fulfil their potential and set themselves up for amazing futures.

"We could not be prouder of them.”

Southam College pupil Ellie celebrates her A-level results. Picture supplied.

A-level students at Kenilworth School and Sixth Form achieved unprecedented levels of success in achieving exceptional results at A level this summer. Close to 17 per cent of grades awarded were at A*, with ten students achieving between three and five straight A* grades for all their subjects.

Two students achieved 5A* grades each. The percentage of grades at A*-A was 28.6 per cent and A*-B was 76.5 per cent up 10 per cent from 2019, the last year in which students sat external A levels.

The average grade for students at A level was B+.

Congratulating all students for their exceptional results the school’s head teacher Hayden Abbott said: “Students fully deserve their success.

"They have worked exceptionally hard throughout the disruption of the pandemic and during the two lockdowns they remained focused and dedicated to their studies.

"Teachers and other staff have supported students exceptionally well in lessons in school, in online lessons and revision sessions providing excellent support for personal development and careers guidance.

"I wish them well for the future as they progress to their chosen universities or apprenticeships”.

Princethorpe College is celebrating an excellent set of A-level results.

Out of a cohort of 127 students who completed their A-levels, BTEC and Extended Project Qualification this year, at the top end 45 per cent of all A-level grades are A* or A and overall 95 per cent of grades are A* to C.

Impressively, 34 high-flyers achieved three or more A*or A grades and special mention must go to Freya Caine, Sebastian Dibb, Caitlin Mason, Ben Scares and Ciaran Smith who all achieved four A*s.

Ed Hester, headmaster, said, “With students sitting the first set of A-level examinations in three years and the fact that this cohort had their GCSEs cancelled because of the pandemic, there has been even more pressure on our young people this year.

"We are delighted that their results reflect the hard work and perseverance of this extremely talented year group. It has been an extremely demanding time but happily the overwhelming majority have been accepted to study at their university of choice.

“Our Upper Sixth remained resilient during their time in the Sixth Form and I would like to thank our dedicated staff who worked with immense professionalism in supporting students through their courses, giving them an excellent preparation for their various next steps.

"We are proud of our Upper Sixth’s academic achievements, but these students all have many other fine qualities: kindness, generosity, respect and a strong sense of right and wrong, which will be tremendously important for them as they move on to the next phase of their lives.

"We congratulate them all on their well-deserved success and wish them all the very best for the future."

Tim Hodgson, the headmaster of Aylesford School has said: “Once again Aylesford School is celebrating the continuing success of our Sixth Form students in their examinations.

"This year’s strong results are a testimony to the resilience of our students, the dedication of our staff and the tenacity of our local community in overcoming the many challenges created by the pandemic.

"In this context their achievements this year are particularly impressive.

"Despite all of the difficulties posed by COVID-19, they have performed very well and can now look forward to their choice of degree, apprenticeship and future career paths.

“We are extremely proud of them all and wish them well for the future.”

Students at Kineton High School achieved its best ever A-level and Level 3 BTEC results this year, continuing its upward trend in Post-16 outcomes.

More 80 per cent of students achieving A*-C and more than 53% of students achieving A* - B in their A Level and Post-16 studies, with an average grade of a B.

Some 85 per cent of students who have applied to university or higher education have secured places at their top choice of destination, another fantastic achievement for a cohort who have had to overcome so much.

Some excellent achievements included Caitlin who achieved A*A*A A and secured her place at Oxford University to read history; Mark who achieved A*A A A (Leeds University); Jessica who achieved A*AA and a Distinction * (Exeter University); Jade who achieved A*A*A A (University of York).

Additionally, incredible progress scores were achieved by Mia, Issy, Megan, Ed, Ethan and Maisy who, along with their peers, are all moving on to exciting next steps including the Police Force, University, Further Education or Training.

Miss Loveridge, the school’s head of sixth form, said: “I am so incredibly proud of all the students in Year 13.

"They have worked so hard, overcome so much and have demonstrated outstanding resilience and maturity.

"They are all moving on to exciting next steps, be that University, apprenticeship or the world of work and I know they will all continue to be incredibly successful.”

Headteacher, Helen Bridge added, “I am so proud of all our students. Their determination and resilience despite the challenges the last two years presented, is inspiring.

Thank you to all our staff and parents for supporting them so admirably.

North Leamington School has said that its students have “yet again, despite the trials and tribulations of the last few years, achieved wonderful results”.

Students achieved an average grade of B+, in line with as it has been for every year of the past five years and 42.5% of all results were graded as A*- A.

In total students received 356 A*- A grades across all entries and 27 students were awarded all grades of A*- A, up from last year’s 23.

Of all the results 75 per cent returned A*- B grades, in line with the past two years of teacher assessed grades and a significant increase from 2019 of 61 per cent.

Students have been accepted onto a variety of courses ranging from veterinary medicine, physiotherapy, law, nursing, sport exercise and science, computer science, games art, politics, architecture and law along with traditional subjects such as maths, English, sciences, history, geography and music at a Conservatoire to name a few.

Students will study all over the country at universities such as Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton, Cambridge, City of London, Exeter, London, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford, Southampton, Strathclyde, UCL, Warwick & York.

The school’s individual results highlights include Yaara Holtzman, who achieved A*A*A*A gaining her a place at Nottingham University to study Natural Sciences, Alysia Russell, who achieved A*A*A secured a place at Oxford University to study English Language and Literature and Sophie Adams achieved grades of A*AA to study Natural Sciences at Cambridge University or Sheffield University.

Four students achieved three A* grades.

They are Kenzie Bradley, who will be studying Liberal Arts at the University of Leeds, Daniel Hutton who will be studying Engineering at the University of Bath, Leo Pope, who has a place studying Veterinary Medicine at the University of Nottingham, Jessica Chander who will be studying Information Management for Business at University College London.

The school also had success in BTEC Sport with Joe Challinor, Aaron Nijjar and Amarpal Sohal achieving two Distinction*s and a Distinction.

There were many Distinction* - Distinctions across the board for three BTEC subjects - sport, health and social care, and music.

Student Robert Reynolds was also successful in securing a degree apprenticeship at Jaguar Land Rover in addition to his ABC A-level grades.

BTEC Photography students Matt Bush and Jacob Rheams has been selected to be part of the national standardisation material for all teachers.

The moderators said: “we don’t often get such high quality examples of students work at the top end”.

Royal Leamington Spa College student Isabelle Knight achieved an excellent set of results and is now preparing to head to her dream university.

Isabelle, 18 from Leamington, achieved an A in Psychology, B in Business and Distinction in Applied Law. She is now heading to Loughborough University to study Business Management and Marketing.

She said: “I’m really excited. I didn’t think I would get the grades and the speculation nationally of lower grades was definitely a worry.

“I came to the college because I wanted more independence, it offered Applied Law which a lot of places didn’t and would give me the chance to build my interest in business.

“Covid was quite difficult but we overcame it and to get here is amazing. I’m looking forward to university now and hope in the future to run my own interior design business.

A Harbury student who has battled illness during her course has achieved the top grade in one of her three A-Level course at Royal Leamington Spa College.

Daisy Davidson, 18, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2021 and had to have emergency surgery.

Despite the circumstances, she was still able to achieve an A* in English Literature and a B in Business. Daisy will be returning to the college to retake her Economics course next year.

She said “I was surprised to see the results. I’ve had a pretty hard two years and was in hospital for a long time. I missed a lot of time at college and it was extremely difficult.

“I’ve had to relearn how to live since I was diagnosed in 2021 and had to have surgery. My tutors were amazing the whole time with their support.

“I’ll be heading back to the college to retake Economics, which was effected due to the amount of time I missed, but I’m really pleased with my results.”

An engineering student from Kenilworth is on track to his goal to work in Formula 1 after passing his course at Warwick Trident College with flying colours.

Jack Turland, 18, achieved triple Distinction* in his Engineering course at Warwick Trident College and already had work experience with the Alpine F1 team.

He said: “I thought I’d done pretty well but not quite as well as I did! The results will allow me to head to Staffordshire University to study Automotive and Motorsport Engineering.

“F1 is the ultimate goal and I’ve already had some work experience with Alpine F1 team.

"That is the path I would like to go down, but whether that will happen is another thing”

Myton School headteacher Andy Perry has congratulated the school’s “outstanding sixth formers/students" who “have earned excellent A Level grades”.

He said: “In a year of uncertainty and after navigating their way through cancelled GCSE exams in 2020 and subsequent lockdowns our students have excelled with a third of all grades awarded being either A* or A and over 60% being A*, A or B. Given this we are delighted to see over three quarters of our students gaining their first-choice university with nearly 90% placed at their first or second choice.

"We are also really pleased that a number of students have secured places on excellent apprenticeship programmes including those in engineering, finance and law.

“This cohort really have faced the brunt of the last few years; sent home in March 2020 of their year 11, a year 12 disrupted by contact tracing and lockdowns and an uncertain year 13 as exam boards adjusted their course requirements.

"Therefore, a very sincere and warm congratulations to all the students, their parents and carers and the staff who supported them for such an impressive set of results.

“Whilst we congratulate all 179 students, special mentions go to Thea, Sam, Miya, Alex, Aru, Pavandeep, Jess and Leah who achieved three or four A* grades in A-level subjects/Distinction* in BTEC qualifications.

"These also include A*s in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

"Also congratulations to George, Thomas, Heather, Imogen, Izzy, Jacob, Ruben and Amanpreet who all achieved two A* grades.

“In total, 37 Myton School students achieved at least one A* grade.”

Thousands of Warwickshire students received their A-level results today, with normal exam marking having returned for the first time in two since years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 6,000 17 and 18-year-olds have completed courses and sat exams this year, at schools/academies, further education colleges, sixth form colleges and training providers around Warwickshire.

As well as A levels, a number of young people will also be celebrating their achievements in other qualifications such as the International Baccalaureate, BTECs, NVQs, T-Levels and apprenticeships.

As with GCSE results, which will be announced next Thursday (August 25) the Government has returned to normal exam marking and scrapped the centre-assessed grading system which was put into place for the two years affected by school lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results, arising during the course of the day, are indicating a very positive picture across schools and colleges in Warwickshire.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Education, said: “Thankfully, our students have been able to return to a more normal way of learning over the last two years, although they were not without disruption. Credit should go to the schools and colleges who worked so hard to keep closures and absences to a minimum so that our young people have been assessed on what they learned and achieved over the course of the last two years of study.

“The results will now show a fairer reflection on the talents and skills of our young people and the quality of education in Warwickshire which is such a key ingredient of why the county is such a popular place to live and settle. We should not underestimate how important a role this has to play in bringing talent and investment into the region.

“I wish everyone success as they embark on the next stage of their lives, in whatever pathway they choose next, whether it be entering the world of work, continuing studies at college or university, or combining the two and taking up an apprenticeship.

Southam College Pupil Erin celebrates her A-level results. Picture supplied

The group of Kenilworth School and Sixth Form students who collectively have been awarded 18 A/A*'s. Picture supplied

A-level pupils at Princethope with Headmaster Ed Hester. Left to right: Mathura Elamurugan, Ben Scares, Alastair Caris, Sebastian Dibb, Caitlin Mason and Ciaran Smith. Picture supplied.

Kineton High School Minnie and Maisie Rogers celebrate their A-level results

Kineton High School student Mark Siviter, who achieved A*A A A is going to Leeds University. Picture supplied.

North Leamington School Students celebrate their A-level results. Picture supplied

North Leamington School students celebrate their A-level results. Picture supplied

Isabelle Knight of Royal Leamington Spa College celebrates her results. Picture supplied.

Jack Turland from Kenilworth is on track to his goal to work in Formula 1 after passing his course at Warwick Trident College with flying colours. Picture supplied.

Myton School student George celebrates his A-level results.