The results of Kenilworth in Bloom's 2023 Gardens Competition have been announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The winners of Kenilworth in Bloom’s annual garden competition have been announced.

Awards were presented to the winners at the annual Presentation Evening held at Kenilworth Sports and Social Club on September 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like last year the section for school gardens attracted a high number of entries. Seven primary, junior and infant schools in the Kenilworth area took part. Members of Kenilworth in Bloom judged the gardens in July. They were struck by pupils’ enthusiasm for growing flowers and vegetables, and were very impressed by their work to support wildlife and the environment.

A gold certificate winner

Three schools were awarded Gold Certificates: Thorns Community Infant School, Priors Field Primary School and St Nicholas C E Community Primary School. With three such excellent gardens the judges had a difficult decision to make regarding the winners of the two cups for the Schools’ Competition, but in the end chose Priors Field and St Nicholas.

Clinton Primary School and Park Hill Junior School both won Silver Gilt Certificates, and Silver Certificates were awarded to St Augustine’s RC Primary School and Crackley Hall School.

Kenilworth in Bloom was delighted that this year many more people entered the residential/community section of the competition. Last year numbers were hit by the after effects of the pandemic and the hot dry summer. Will and Caroline Lamb, who before their retirement ran Baginton Nurseries Entries, judged the entries, assisted by members of Kenilworth in Bloom. Talking about the gardens at the Presentation Evening, Will praised their variety and high quality, and said how much he had enjoyed visiting them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eight Gold Certificates were awarded, reflecting the overall high standard of the entries. The winners were:

Priors Field School pupils with Kenilworth in Bloom Chairwoman

For large back gardens - Denise Newbold and Liz and Bob Watson

For medium size back gardens. Gillian Birch and Elizabeth Larson

For front gardens - Ken and Lilian Thompson patio

For patio gardens - John Broad

Silver gilt certificates were awarded to Doreen Turner (small back garden), Patricia Lambert (small back garden) John Bradley (communal garden), Letty Blake and David Hands (medium size back garden) and Marlene Cox (front garden and medium size back garden).

The winners of silver certificates were Sandra Cousins (front garden), Eileen Parkes (front garden) Brian Nicol (small back garden), The Friends of Talisman Square (communal garden), Liz and Bob Watson (frontage), Angela and Bob Barfoot (front garden and large back garden),

Bronze certificates went to Edna Jones (front garden) and David Mayer (front garden) and Mrs Lathbury was commended for her front garden.

Park Hill School pupils with Phil Sylvester

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven cups were awarded to gardeners whose gardens were judged to be the best in their class. Denise Newbold won the John and Suzanne Mould Trophy for the best new entrant to the competition, and John Bradley won the cup for the best communal garden. The trophy for the best front garden went to Ken and Lilian Thompson. The class for large back gardens was won by Liz and Bob Watson, while Jacqui Hancox won the cup for the best small back garden. Elizabeth Larson and Gillian Birch shared first place in the medium size back garden category, and both of them were awarded cups. Liz Larson won the trophy for the most ecologically friendly garden, while Gillian Birch’s garden was judged to have the most original and unusual design.

All the cups and certificates were presented by chief guest of honour, Phil Sylvester in recognition of his support for Kenilworth in Bloom. Sadly he is retiring from business at the end of this year, but for more than twenty years Sylvesters the Jewellers has sponsored numerous planters in Kenilworth town centre. Without Phil’s generosity it would have been hard for Kenilworth in Bloom to provide the floral displays that are so much enjoyed by people who live and work in the town.

Chairwoman Joanna Illingworth thanked Phil Sylvester for his magnificent contribution to Kenilworth in Bloom. She was also grateful to Kenilworth Lions for their assistance with Kenilworth in Bloom’s annual plant sale, and was delighted that the Lions’ President, Steve Luff, was a guest at the Presentation Evening.