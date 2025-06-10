The road closures for The Leamington Half Marathon on Sunday

The Leamington Half Marathon in 2024.Photo: Allan Jennings

Here are the road closures for The Leamington Half Marathon which starts and finishes at the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday June 15.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dormer Place and the lower part of The Parade will be closed between 6am and 2pm.

Priory Terrace, Leam Terrace (West), Willes Road, Lillington Road, Cubbington Road, Windmill Hill, Offchurch Road, Cross Lane, New Street, Church Lane, Rugby Road B4453, Hunningham Road, Main Street, Long Itchington Road, Offchurch Road, Welsh Road, Village Street, Offchurch Lane, Radford Road and Leam Terrace (East) will be closed between 6am and 12.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the race, which is sponsored by Leamington firm Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors, will raise funds for Safeline – a specialist charity in Warwickshire dedicated to preventing sexual abuse and supporting those affected.

The event, now in its seventh year having sold out every time it has been held, is organised by community interest company Raceways.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/58e6z54t