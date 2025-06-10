The road closures for The Leamington Half Marathon on Sunday
Dormer Place and the lower part of The Parade will be closed between 6am and 2pm.
Priory Terrace, Leam Terrace (West), Willes Road, Lillington Road, Cubbington Road, Windmill Hill, Offchurch Road, Cross Lane, New Street, Church Lane, Rugby Road B4453, Hunningham Road, Main Street, Long Itchington Road, Offchurch Road, Welsh Road, Village Street, Offchurch Lane, Radford Road and Leam Terrace (East) will be closed between 6am and 12.15pm.
This year the race, which is sponsored by Leamington firm Thomas Flavell & Sons Solicitors, will raise funds for Safeline – a specialist charity in Warwickshire dedicated to preventing sexual abuse and supporting those affected.
The event, now in its seventh year having sold out every time it has been held, is organised by community interest company Raceways.
For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/58e6z54t