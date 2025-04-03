The road closures for The Regency 10K Run in Leamington on Sunday

The Wright Hassall Regency 10K Run 2024. Credit: Jamie Gray.

Here is the list of road closures for the Wright Hassall Regency 10K Run in Leamington on Sunday (April 6).

The following road closures will be in place on the day of the event from 8am to 1pm.

Fernhill Drive, junction with Upper Holly Walk and Newbold Terrace East.

Upper Holly Walk, junction of Fernhill Drive to junction of Greenwood Court.

Willes Road, Junction with Brandon Parade and Mill Road.

Parade, junction with Priory Terrace and Newbold Terrace.

Newbold Terrace, junction with Parade and Willes Road.

Newbold Terrace East, junction with Willes Road and Fernhill Drive.

Archery Road – in full.

Victoria Street – in full.

Victoria Road – in full.

About 2,000 runners will take part in the event which takes them through the some of the best parks and gardens Leamington has to offer.

Starting at Newbold Comyn, runners will finish at Mill Gardens.

For more information about the fundraising event visit https://www.regency10k.co.uk/