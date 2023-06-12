Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

The smiles say it all: Nursery children near Rugby continue to bridge the generation gap with their elderly buddies

These heartwarming photos show how valued The Buddy Programme is among youngsters and elderly residents
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 17:41 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 17:55 BST

The smiles say it all as children and adults continued to bridge the generation gap as part of an ongoing project.

In November last year we reported that staff and children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore made winter care boxes for older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby.

Since then the nursery has launched The Buddy Programme, with the aim of teaching their little ones the importance of being kind to all.

Most Popular
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.

Youngsters sent gifts, cards and letters to the elderly residents and on Friday (June 9) they hosted a 'Buddy Day' at The Old Rectory Nursery.

The children created personalised gift bags, planted sunflowers for their buddies to take home and enjoy.

Libby Wilson, who works at The Old Rectory Nursery, said: "We set up activity stations for the children to enjoy with their buddies, had a tour of the workshop for the buddies to view all the classic cars and antiques, which brought back many happy memories.

"The children have been practicing for a while to sing ‘You’re my Sunshine’ to their buddies. Everyone joined in and it was a truly special moment in the day.

Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.

"We were so thrilled to be able to host, We can see the difference this has made to our little ones and to the clients at Home Instead."

Those supported by Home Instead Rugby - including Terry Bowley, Val Howson and Danny Young - certainly agreed.

Terry said: "It was a very nice day. I loved meeting my buddy Burt, he was a lovely little boy. I hope to get to meet up with the nursery again soon.

Val added: "I can’t believe how incredible it all was, I would love to do something to thank them. They were so hospitable, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. They went to so much trouble for us, from the welcome signs to the amazing foods and the goody bags we got sent home with.

People supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby The Buddy visited the nursery as part of The Buddy Programme.People supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby The Buddy visited the nursery as part of The Buddy Programme.
People supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby The Buddy visited the nursery as part of The Buddy Programme.

And Danny said: "It was lovely seeing all the children playing happily in the sun. The garage with the cars was amazing to see there too, I couldn’t stop going in there."

Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
People supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby The Buddy visited the nursery as part of The Buddy Programme.People supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby The Buddy visited the nursery as part of The Buddy Programme.
People supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby The Buddy visited the nursery as part of The Buddy Programme.
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.
Related topics:RugbyYoungsters