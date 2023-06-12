The smiles say it all: Nursery children near Rugby continue to bridge the generation gap with their elderly buddies

These heartwarming photos show how valued The Buddy Programme is among youngsters and elderly residents

The smiles say it all as children and adults continued to bridge the generation gap as part of an ongoing project.

In November last year we reported that staff and children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore made winter care boxes for older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby.

Since then the nursery has launched The Buddy Programme, with the aim of teaching their little ones the importance of being kind to all.

Nursery children at The Old Rectory Nursery in Bourton-on-Dunsmore met with older people who are supported by local home care company Home Instead Rugby, as part of The Buddy Programme.

Youngsters sent gifts, cards and letters to the elderly residents and on Friday (June 9) they hosted a 'Buddy Day' at The Old Rectory Nursery.

The children created personalised gift bags, planted sunflowers for their buddies to take home and enjoy.

Libby Wilson, who works at The Old Rectory Nursery, said: "We set up activity stations for the children to enjoy with their buddies, had a tour of the workshop for the buddies to view all the classic cars and antiques, which brought back many happy memories.

"The children have been practicing for a while to sing ‘You’re my Sunshine’ to their buddies. Everyone joined in and it was a truly special moment in the day.

"We were so thrilled to be able to host, We can see the difference this has made to our little ones and to the clients at Home Instead."

Those supported by Home Instead Rugby - including Terry Bowley, Val Howson and Danny Young - certainly agreed.

Terry said: "It was a very nice day. I loved meeting my buddy Burt, he was a lovely little boy. I hope to get to meet up with the nursery again soon.

Val added: "I can’t believe how incredible it all was, I would love to do something to thank them. They were so hospitable, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. They went to so much trouble for us, from the welcome signs to the amazing foods and the goody bags we got sent home with.

And Danny said: "It was lovely seeing all the children playing happily in the sun. The garage with the cars was amazing to see there too, I couldn’t stop going in there."

