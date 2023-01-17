"The tip of the iceberg” says  MP after Leamington tower block residents are moved over fire safety concerns

Days before Christmas residents of Christine Ledger Square were informed by Warwick District Council they had to leave their homes due to fire safety concerns.

Matt Western MP is interviewed by BBC Midlands Today in regard to the fire safety issues at the Christine Ledger Square in Leamington.

Leamington MP Matt Western has expressed his sincere concern about the situation facing residents of a tower block in the town.

Days before Christmas residents of Christine Ledger Square were informed by Warwick District Council they had to leave their homes due to fire safety concerns.

Advertisement

Since December 2021, a ‘waking watch’ patrol had been taking place where security staff monitored the building for potential risks.

Christine Ledger Square in Leamington.

Advertisement

It is understood that a fire in a block of flats in Bristol in October 2022 was the catalyst for the sudden step up in measures at Christine Ledger Square.

Mr Western said: ‘It is imperative that residents safety is of the utmost priority. It’s important that the issue with Christine Ledger Square was identified and dealt with, I hope, as urgently as possible.

Advertisement

"However, I have written to Warwick District Council and raised several questions in regards to this case, namely what the next steps are for residents and if they will be able to return to their homes.”

Mr Western was a member of what is now named ‘Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’, a select committee which held an inquiry in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Advertisement

This June marks six years since the Grenfell tower fire.

And, according to Government figures highlighted by Inside Housing, more than 100 high-rise buildings in England with the same cladding used on the Grenfell Tower are yet to have remediation work completed.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with BBC Midlands Today, Mr Western confirmed he was asking the Government about when they first notified local authorities that there could be an issue with this build of property.

He also stressed his fear that this may be the “tip of the iceberg” and issues on other buildings will come to light due to certain materials being used in installation and construction.

Advertisement

Residents of Christine Ledger Square remain in alternative accommodation at which some have reported problems.