The votes are in and the count begins: Live results of the 2023 Warwick District Council Election

Follow the results here as they come in today

The votes are in and the count will start today (Friday) – you can follow the results of the 2023 Warwick District Council election here.

Before the election, for which residents across the district cast their votes yesterday (Thursday May 4), no political party had overall control of the council which had a political composition across its 44 elected members as follows:

Conservative (16 seats)

Whitnash Residents Association (Independent) (3 seats)

The results of the Warwick District Council elections 2023

Independent (3 seats)

Nationally, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have gained seats at the expense of the Conservatives as early results come in for certain councils in England.

Only a small number of councils counted overnight and most results will not be confirmed until later today.

The first result of the day was for the Aylesford Ward (turnout 34.56%)

The two available seats were won by Labour candidates Daniel Browne (802 votes) and Aurel-Gabriel Rosu (710 votes).