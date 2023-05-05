The votes are in and you can follow the results of the 2023 Warwick District Council election here.
Before the election, for which residents across the district cast their votes yesterday (Thursday May 4), no political party had overall control of the council which had a political composition across its 44 elected members as follows:
Conservative (16 seats)
Liberal Democrats (9 seats)
Green Party (8 seats)
Labour (5 seats)
Whitnash Residents Association (Independent) (3 seats)
Independent (3 seats)
Nationally, Labour and the Liberal Democrats have gained seats at the expense of the Conservatives as early results come in for certain councils in England.
Only a small number of councils counted overnight and most results will not be confirmed until later today.