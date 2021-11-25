Therapist and photographer to release calendar of pictures she took of people sitting on benches in Leamington park

The front cover of Marie Calvert's calendar Benches in Jephson Gardens (and the people who sit in them).

A Leamington therapist who is also a talented photographer and artist has released a calendar of pictures of people sitting on benches in a park in the town.

Marie Calvert's work Benches in Jephson Gardens (and the people who sit on them) is the result of her year-long project to take photos of people enjoying the fresh air in the landmark a park.

The calendar also includes photos of the park itself through the seasons.

Marie said: "This is a calendar of ‘moments’, and each month is a compilation of images of ordinary people as they sit and enjoy our beautiful park.

"It seems to me that all of life happens here, especially when Lockdown and social distancing have made our park benches even more important as places of meeting.

"I’ve met people on their own, people with friends or family, people with dogs, ice creams, picnics, paints, umbrellas, books and bikes.

"Some were local, others visiting from far afield.

"Some were celebrating and others were sitting on a particular memorial bench to remember someone precious.

"These benches have been sat on by a long line of previous generations, as the inscriptions testify: individuals like us with hopes and dreams, who lived out the joys and sorrows of life and paused here to enjoy the sunshine.

I’m enormously grateful to all those I’ve met who have allowed me to take their photographs.

"I also hope that these photos of strangers may remind us all that we are part of one big human family together.

"That is surely something to celebrate."

The calendars are A4 (or A3 once hanging up) and are printed on high quality paper/card.