There are only two weeks left to have your say on Warwickshire rights of way

People have only two weeks left to have their say on Warwickshire’s rights of way in a survey being held by the county council.

Warwickshire County Council is seeking views on all aspects of the county’s rights of way as part of a new engagement exercise.

Residents can take part in the survey here https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/warwickshire-rowip/

A poster advertising the survey. Picture supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

The deadline for responses is Sunday April 7.

A public right of way is a right by which the public can pass along linear routes over land at all times.

Although the land may be owned by a private individual, the public have a legal right across that land along a specific route.

Rights of way in Warwickshire are broadly split into four categories: footpath, bridleway, byway and recreational unclassified road.

There are around 1,700 miles of public rights of way across Warwickshire.

These are found in locations that are both rural and urban and are important for a range of activities from exploring the beauty of the county to travelling to work or school on routes that are, generally, away from major roads.

The Council is calling upon all residents to take part in a new engagement exercise that aims to inform an improvement plan for these routes.

For residents who use Warwickshire’s public rights of way, the council wants to hear about their experiences and how important they are in their daily lives.

For residents who do not use public rights of way, the Council wants to know what prevents them from doing so and what, if anything, it could do to support them in using them in the future.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning said: “Our extensive network of public rights of way are one of the many things that make Warwickshire a great place to live, work and play.

"These vital active travel highways support a wide range of activities from exploring the county’s natural wonders to allowing our residents to get to and from workplaces and schools.”