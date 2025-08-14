There's still time for children in Warwickshire to sign up to the 'summer reading challenge'

Children in Warwickshire are being invited to take part in the 'summer reading challenge'. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council (WCC)

Children across Warwickshire are being invited to take part in a ‘summer reading challenge’

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So far, more than 2,500 children have already signed up for the event by Warwickshire Libraries – and there’s still plenty of time for children to join in.

This year’s theme is ‘Story Garden - Adventures in Nature and the Great Outdoors’ and it runs until September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Michael Bannister, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for customer and localities said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is such a brilliant way for children to develop a lifelong love of reading, discover new stories, and share the joy of books with friends and family.

"I’m delighted to see so many young people already taking part this year, and I’d encourage every child to join in – whether you read one book or a hundred, every page counts.”

How it works

Pop into a Warwickshire County Council managed library and ask to join the Summer Reading Challenge.

Collect a stickers wallet to get started.

Set a personal challenge – it can be one book or 100

Choose any books - they can be fact, fiction, poetry, graphic novels, joke books – and eBooks and audiobooks also count

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go back to the libraries during the summer to collect more stickers and borrow new books.

When completed, children can claim a medal and a certificate from the library. If anyone misses the deadline, they can still ask for a certificate.

Story Garden clubs and events

Many of the libraries are hosting weekly drop-in Story Garden Clubs with free activities, stickers, and chats about books.

For more information go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/cc/story-garden-summer-reading-challenge-events-4409933