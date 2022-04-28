There's still time to enter the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards - which celebrates the region's food and drink scene

The Coventry and Warwickshire Foodies Awards, will once again be judged by Glynn Purnell (bottom right) and, joining him this year is Warwickshire Michelin Star chef Paul Foster (top right). Photos supplied

Time is running out to enter The Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards, which returns to celebrate the best of the region’s food and drink scene – with the backing of two celebrity Michelin Star chefs.

The awards, in partnership with Visit Coventry and Visit Warwickshire, will culminate in a ceremony at The Box at Fargo Village, Coventry in June.

Entrants will be showcasing their talents to a panel of judges made up of some of the top names in the industry, including chef Paul Foster who runs Salt, in Stratford and the returning ‘Yummy Brummie’ Glynn Purnell who this year opened The Mount in Henley-on-Arden.

Both chefs will be among those deciding on winners in categories that focus on quality, service and innovation with an emphasis on farm to fork, including best artisan food and drink producers, farm shop, independent food and drink retailer, newcomer, street food trader and chef or cook of the year.

Paul Foster said: “We are very fortunate in Warwickshire to have a thriving food scene backed up by incredible suppliers, the foodie awards are a great way to celebrate what’s great about our area.”

New categories this year will also recognise Foodie Start-up, Fine Dining Restaurant and Fine Dining Chef of the Year as well as the International Taste Award.

The project brings together those behind Talk Business UK, Coventry BID and Visit Coventry, to champion the hospitality industry across the region.

Foodie Awards founder Jonathan Smith, of Talk Business UK, said: “With just two weeks to go before entries into this year’s Foodie Awards for Coventry and Warwickshire close, we are thrilled to have the support of local food hero and Michelin Star chef Paul Foster of Salt in Stratford, who has agreed to be a judge for the Fine Dining Chef of the Year category, which will take place at the Cookery School at The Farm in Stratford.

“We have been inspired by the entries we have received so far into all of the award categories and look forward to having them all assessed and the finalists chosen for the next stage and the awards presentation event.

“The Foodie Awards shine a spotlight on the food and drink sector and give recognition to all those who work so hard across this sector to give us all wonderful eating and drinking experiences.”

The awards will once again be raising money for The Trussell Trust’s eight food banks in Coventry and Warwickshire.

All finalists will be invited to a an event on June 6.

The winners of the Fine Dining and Casual Dining categories will be decided at cook-off events in June.

Paul Foster and Glynn Purnell will also be joined by BBC’s Junior Bake Off judge Rav Gill to judge the Best Casual Dining Chef during a live cook-off on the demo stage at Pub In The Park event on the weekend of June 11/12

Meanwhile, Fine Dining Chef of the Year will be decided at a cook-off at The Farm Cookery School on June 7.

Entries close for nominations in all categories on May 15.

Any businesses interested in becoming sponsors should email: [email protected]