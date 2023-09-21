Register
There's still time to have your say on new walking and cycling paths along major routes in Leamington and Warwick

The council says the scheme supports the housing growth in the south of Leamington and Warwick and would provide improved connections between homes, schools and community facilities.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
Residents and visitors have until later this month to give their views on planned walking and cycling paths along major routes in Leamington and Warwick.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has secured funding from Active Travel England to improve walking and cycling connections along Harbury Lane, between Europa Way and Tachbrook Road.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has secured funding from Active Travel England to improve walking and cycling connections along Harbury Lane, between Europa Way and Tachbrook Road. Proposals include improved crossings, new footways and cycle tracks, and upgraded footpaths and lighting. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council
The proposals include improved crossings, new footways and cycle tracks, and upgraded footpaths and lighting.

The council says the scheme supports the housing growth in the south of Leamington and Warwick and would provide improved connections between homes, schools and community facilities along Harbury Lane.

Starting back in August, residents have been invited to share their views on the proposals – and the deadline for comments is soon approaching.

Councillor Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We want to ensure that people of all ages can travel safely on foot and by bike to the new homes and schools being built around Harbury Lane.

"This project is a great opportunity to fill in some missing links and upgrade existing paths and crossings.

“I would encourage local residents to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think, so that we can provide high quality facilities that meet the aspirations of this growing community.”

More detailed information, including scheme plans and a feedback form, are available online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/8

All comments need to be submitted by September 29.

