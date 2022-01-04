There's still time to see a winter art and photography exhibition in Leamington showcasing local artists

An art exhibition is being held in Leamington to showcase local artists.
The Winter Atelier exhibition is being held at ArtsTrail Gallery inside the Royal Priors Shopping Centre and features classical art, expressionism, abstract art and photography.
There will also be a few nostalgia pieces of the scenes of Leamington and Warwickshire by various artists such as Rupert Cordeaux winner of the Channel 4 Watercolour Challenge and various photographers including Hilary Roberts.
Pieces capturing Kenilworth Castle and Jephson Gardens are among those on display.
Visitors can also view original oil paintings by Leamington's very own Joseph Mallord William Turner AKA Roger Chamley the infamous Coventry based artist.
Other artists include; Catherine Knee with her digital art, photographer Gurpreet Palaha, florist and artist Sarah Horne, Uthaya Swaboda’s watercolours and Kevin Ennis’ contemporary photography.
Gift cards and calendars by local artists are also available at the gallery.
The exhibition closes January 29.