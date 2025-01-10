These adorable pictures show the very first litter of guide dog puppies born in 2025 and they're coming to Leamington soon

The ten healthy pups - six girls and four boys were born in Birmingham on Thursday January 2 at 8.15pm.

They belong to proud parents Rebecca, a three-year-old golden retriever who became a mum for the second time, and Labrador Danny, a two-year-old first-time dad.

Now, just over a week old, they still don't have names and their sole focus is getting milk from mum and snoozing.

Both parents, Rebecca and Danny, were handpicked to join the Guide Dogs breeding programme as they were considered top dogs, chosen for their intelligence, calmness, confidence and good health.

Some of the most promising dogs are often selected for breeding to ensure the best traits needed for successful guide dogs are passed on to the next generation.

Next month, the puppies will be taken to the Guide Dogs National Centre, near Leamington, where they’ll receive vaccinations, microchips, health checks and plenty of cuddles.

