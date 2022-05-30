These photos will bring back some happy memories of the Queen's visits to Leamington and Warwick

So we wanted to look back on some photos of the Queen's visits to our area.

We also asked for your memories - and Richard Lyttle sent us these amazing moment he shared with Her Majesty.

He said: "I have met the Queen on several occasions, the most notable two being in March 1999 at Buckingham Palace and in March 2011 at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Leamington Spa.

"I was awarded the Queen's Police Medal for distinguished service and my achievements in policing in the New Years Honours List in January 1999 and attended the palace with my family where I was presented with my medal personally by the Queen. It was certainly a day to remember and in conversation she asked about the the CCTV cameras in Leamington town centre which were the first in the county. I had been involved in the joint working group with the district council to get funding and locating them in suitable locations to prevent and reduce crime and continue to be successful.

"In March 2011, HM The Queen and HRH Prince Phillip, formally opened the Warwickshire Justice Centre, in Newbold Terrace Leamington Spa, which was their last visit to the town. I was responsible for managing the projects to deliver the unique centres for the delivery of joined up justice services in the country.

"Together with John Burbeck, (Responsible Officer), I escorted the Queen and Prince Phillip on a tour of the centre and introduced them to local dignitaries, including the Bishop, judges, magistrates, High Sheriff, Councillors, Member of Parliament, staff in the justice agencies and some of those responsible for building the centre. They were both particularly interested in learning about police body worn cameras which were demonstrated, meeting a victim of crime in the vulnerable witness suite, visiting the police custody suite and the new crown courts.

"The Queen was very engaging with all those whom she met and spent time talking to staff about their experience in working in such a new and unique centre. The Queen said she found the visit very interesting and wished everyone success in the new ways of working. Crowds of people and school children lined the streets to welcome them and they made every effort to go and speak with them on leaving the centre."

Our thanks to Richard for those memories.

1. Queen visits Leamington in 1988 The Queen during her visit to officially open the Royal Priors Shopping Centre in Leamington in 1988. She also unveiled a plaque at the town hall to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Queen Victoria's granting of the royal warrant to Leamington. Photo: Courier archives Photo Sales

