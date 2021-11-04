These seven adorable rescue dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are looking for loving homes - can you help?

Do you have room in your heart and your home for one of these rescue dogs?
Dogs Trust Kenilworth finds new homes for hundreds of dogs every year.
At the moment more than 50 of the dogs being cared for at the centre are ready to head off to their forever homes and below are just seven of those who hope to find their special someone soon.
Emma-Jane Thomas, Dogs Trust Kenilworth manager, said: “We believe every dog deserves to live life to the full and thanks to local dog lovers who have chosen to adopt a dog, we have been able to help thousands of dogs find new families.
“Dogs come to us for a variety of reasons, from a change in working hours or accommodation to illness or death in the family or issues related to the dog’s behaviour. Regardless of the reason they find themselves with us, we will look after them until they find their ideal home, however long it takes.
“However, we really hope it won’t be too long before we are saying a fond farewell to these dogs, as well as many others.”
If you think you could give one of these dogs the forever home they deserve, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to start the virtual adoption process.
Dogs Trust Kenilworth holds Information Days every Sunday. If you would like to take a tour of the centre, meet members of the team and see the dogs spending time with their canine carers, please go to www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres to book a place.
1. Enzo
Enzo is a five-year-old Crossbreed who loves nothing more than spending time with people. He is looking for a chilled-out home with a comfy sofa - that he doesn’t have to share with any other four-legged friends. Enzo would fit well into either an adult only home or a home with teenagers aged 14 or over who will be there to give him lots of attention and show him how much he is part of the family, but also give him space when he needs it. He would like a home where he can head out on quiet walks without bumping into four-legged friends, and when it comes to having fun at home he’d love a garden to play in. However, he has been known to scale a seven-foot fence so his hew house will need to have a very secure garden so his owners, as well as Enzo, can relax without worrying about him heading off on an adventure.
Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
2. Nellie
If you have a tennis ball, the chances are five-year-old Mastiff Nellie won’t be far behind you! This gentle giant is looking for a loving home with patient owners who won’t demand too much of her whilst she settles in. She would like an adult-only home and as she reacts to dogs, it would be better for her if there were no neighbouring dogs so she can relax in a secure garden. Her new owners will need to carry on with her basic training so she can reach her potential and she doesn’t like being left home alone so they will need to be around a lot, particularly at first. Nellie will benefit from meeting her potential adopters at the centre several times to build a bond with them before she heads home.
Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
3. Sheldon
Crossbreed Sheldon is six and originally arrived at Dogs Trust after his owner passed away. He is an anxious boy but over time has built a loving bond with some carers at the centre and from those he knows and who understand him, he loves a fuss and likes to be groomed. He is housetrained but doesn’t like being left alone so he will need his new owners to be around to help him settle and build his confidence. He will need a quiet, adult only home with few people coming and going so he can relax and really start to enjoy life. He will need a home without visiting children or other pets. The team say Sheldon simply needs to be given the chance to be the best he can be, at the heart of a loving home.
Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth
4. Murphy
Murphy (pictured with fostering co-ordinator Sabrina Holder) is an adorable eight-year-old Boxer who loves life! In particular he loves people, food, treats, soft toys, cuddles – and sleeping! Who could ask for more from a canine companion? Murphy can live with children of eight years and over and would love to find a home where his family can spend most of the day with him as he loves being around people. However, he is not a dog-lover so needs to be the only dog in the home and he is muzzle trained to help with his reactivity when he’s out and about – he is perfectly happy wearing a muzzle as he can still enjoy tasty treats such as cheese and sausage. Murphy is on pain relief medication for elbow dysplasia, but nothing stops Murphy loving life and he will make an adorable, fun-loving family pet.
Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth