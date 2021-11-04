These seven adorable rescue dogs at Dogs Trust Kenilworth are looking for loving homes - can you help?

1. Enzo

Enzo is a five-year-old Crossbreed who loves nothing more than spending time with people. He is looking for a chilled-out home with a comfy sofa - that he doesn’t have to share with any other four-legged friends. Enzo would fit well into either an adult only home or a home with teenagers aged 14 or over who will be there to give him lots of attention and show him how much he is part of the family, but also give him space when he needs it. He would like a home where he can head out on quiet walks without bumping into four-legged friends, and when it comes to having fun at home he’d love a garden to play in. However, he has been known to scale a seven-foot fence so his hew house will need to have a very secure garden so his owners, as well as Enzo, can relax without worrying about him heading off on an adventure.

Photo: Dogs Trust Kenilworth