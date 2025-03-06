Thinking of getting hitched? Here are the Leamington and Warwick winners in UK wedding awards

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

If you are tying the knot or thinking of popping the question anytime soon, getting the right venue, caterers or photographers can be a minefield.

Well fear not as a wedding planning platform is aiming to alleviate some of the stress with its Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

And the good news is that five businesses from in and around Leamington and Warwick feature on the list of winners for the county.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Awarded to UK businesses who have been highly rated and recommended by couples, Hitched honours vendors for their professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service.

Three Rugby businesses feature on the list of winners for the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.Three Rugby businesses feature on the list of winners for the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.
Three Rugby businesses feature on the list of winners for the Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.

Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowned its winners based on the number of positive reviews wedding businesses received from clients in 2024.

Wedding vendors have to collect a minimum of eight reviews with an average rating of 4.75/5 from January 1 - December 31 2024 to be in with a chance of winning.

Here’s who scooped an award in and around Leamington and Warwick

Wedding Photographers category

Floss&Bea Lifestyle Photographer (Leamington)

Lewis Hiorns Photography (Warwick)

Scarlett Shellis Photography (Leamington)

Florists category

Ash Tree Floral Designs (Warwick)

Celebrants category

Laura Gimson Ceremonies (Leamington)

As well as winners from our area, there were also several from Rugby as well as elsewhere in the county, including Alcester, Henley in Arden, Stratford and Nuneaton. See the full list here: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards/warwickshire

José Melo, from The Knot Worldwide Inc said: “The award shows that this business and the service they provide is truly valued by past clients, and in this industry, that goes a long way.”

Related topics:LeamingtonRugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice