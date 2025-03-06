Thinking of getting hitched? Here are the Leamington and Warwick winners in UK wedding awards
Well fear not as a wedding planning platform is aiming to alleviate some of the stress with its Hitched Wedding Awards 2025.
And the good news is that five businesses from in and around Leamington and Warwick feature on the list of winners for the county.
Awarded to UK businesses who have been highly rated and recommended by couples, Hitched honours vendors for their professionalism, quality of work, flexibility and customer service.
Hitched.co.uk – part of The Knot Worldwide Inc – crowned its winners based on the number of positive reviews wedding businesses received from clients in 2024.
Wedding vendors have to collect a minimum of eight reviews with an average rating of 4.75/5 from January 1 - December 31 2024 to be in with a chance of winning.
Here’s who scooped an award in and around Leamington and Warwick
Wedding Photographers category
Florists category
Celebrants category
As well as winners from our area, there were also several from Rugby as well as elsewhere in the county, including Alcester, Henley in Arden, Stratford and Nuneaton. See the full list here: https://www.hitched.co.uk/wedding-awards/warwickshire
José Melo, from The Knot Worldwide Inc said: “The award shows that this business and the service they provide is truly valued by past clients, and in this industry, that goes a long way.”