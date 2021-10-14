This car was left in a Warwick street so long that the council even repainted the yellow lines around it!

An abandoned car had been left in Warwick so long that the council had even repainted the yellow lines around it!

An abandoned car had been left in Warwick so long that the council had even repainted the yellow lines around it!

Not only that but things had started to grow underneath it - and it had three tickets on the window.

Now the police have removed the vehicle, which had been there for some months.

"This car had been left for so long, not only had things started to grow underneath, but Warwickshire CC had repainted the yellow lines around the car back in June," said Warwick Police.