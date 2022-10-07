Pawprints Dog Rescue near Rugby stepped in to save young Barney's life but now they need help to fund his ongoing vet costs, currently at £1,400.

Barney's bilateral entropian had been left untreated for months, leading to mass ulceration on his corneas.

Pawprints Dog Rescue said: "He went for surgery yesterday (Thursday) and very sadly we couldn't save his left eye as it had ruptured. His other eye has had skin folds taken away in an eye tuck. He may need further surgery when the swelling has reduced.

"This boy had been left to suffer for months and finally taken to vets to be put to sleep by his owner. We stepped in. Barney is just one year old - just a baby."

The dog rescuers said he is now safe and 'has a brighter life ahead', adding: "This morning he is already feeling much more comfortable. He must have been in incredible pain.

"If you can donate a few pounds towards his ongoing vet costs, currently at £1400, we would be most grateful. Thank you."

To find out more, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/barneysbrightfuture