'This donation is vital, especially at this cold time of year': Help for Rugby homeless charity

Ten sell-out shows of a Dickens classic have helped raise vital funds for a Rugby charity.

The cast and crew of the recent production of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Rugby Theatre raised £700 for Hope 4 after feeling touched by the story.

Funds help homeless people get back to a more secure life while relieving food poverty at the town’s foodbanks.

The classic Dickens tale is, of course, all about Scrooge’s journey from his lonely life of mean-spirited bitterness to the realisation that love, kindness and generosity – towards himself as well as those around him – are the true riches of life.

Help for Hope 4.

As rehearsals progressed the cast and crew were so taken with the underlying messages of charity and generosity that they clubbed together to raise funds for the charity.

The production, which was a collaboration between Rugby Theatre and In The Round Theatre – a non-profit youth theatre in Rugby – played to ten sold-out audiences in early December.

Adi Robinson, manager of the Hope Centre, in Newbold Road, said: “We’re thrilled with this wonderful donation, which will be a great help with our vital work, especially at this cold time of year.”

Hope4 aims to ‘Change the face of homelessness and food poverty in Rugby, one person at a time’. To find out more, visit www.hope4.org.uk