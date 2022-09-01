This Labrador in south Warwickshire is now half the hound he used to be after giving up his favourite treat of leftovers

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie has lost almost 2 stone with help from Jasmine at Shipston Vets

This Labrador is half the hound he used to be after giving up his favourite treat of leftovers.

Alfie has shed 11kg – almost two stone and the equivalent of a sack of dog food – and has been crowned a super slimmer by Shipston Vets in Shipston-on-Stour, where he’s been attending weight-loss clinics.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12-year-old dog had tipped the scales at almost 50kg (around eight stone) through wolfing down leftovers and treats that were high in fat, but after attending weight clinics at Shipston Vets and following their advice and a sensible diet, he’s now a much healthier 37kg (5 stone 11lbs).

Shipston Vets veterinary nurse Jasmine Hill, who helps run the practice’s weight-loss clinics, said that Alfie now has lots more energy and is finding it easier to get around.

She said: “I’m extremely proud of Alfie for losing all of this weight and he looks so different that I can’t believe he’s the same dog!”

"Alfie shed the pounds slowly, over a period of 12 months, and popped in to see Jasmine regularly so she could check his weight loss was on track.

Jasmine said: “To help get Alfie trim, I advised his owner to cut out any extras he was having, and we worked out how much dog food he should be eating each day. I also suggested that if she did want to give him a treat, she could keep a little bit of his daily allowance back and use that instead of giving him something unhealthy.

“Increasing exercise is important to help dogs lose weight, but in Alfie’s case this needed to be restricted due to lameness. However, we arranged for him to have hydrotherapy sessions, which provides intense exercise while supporting the joints. His lameness has now dramatically improved.”

Alfie’s owner, Christine Kennedy of Tredington, who rehomed the dog through the Blue Cross five years ago, is delighted with his transformation.