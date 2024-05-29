'This will not be tolerated in our town' - Teenage boy left with fractured eye socket after attack in Rugby
Police are appealing for information after the reported assault in Gas Street earlier this month.
The incident, which took place on the afternoon of Sunday, May 19, left the boy with a fractured eye socket, requiring surgery.
Detectives are now asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
DC Butcher said: “This was an incredibly serious incident which left a teenage boy requiring hospitalisation.
“This will not be tolerated in our town - and we are working around the clock to progress this investigation.
“Did you see anything suspicious? Have you captured anything on dash cam or CCTV? If so, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing crime reference 23/20869/24.
Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org)