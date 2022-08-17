Thousands of gallons of water pours into Hatton Park resident's garden

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Dudley, who lives in the Hatton Flight area, has thousands of gallons of water passing through his garden and pump systems.

The leak started last Tuesday and it has been reported to Severn Trent several times.

He said: “There is a leak from the water pumping station directly behind our house.

Photos by Simon Dudley

"The water is visibly running along the ground and comes into our garden.

"The design of our property has a basement, with a terrace at the lower basement level. The higher ground is so wet that water is soaking through the ground, through the brick walls, that retain the earth in basement terrace and then onto the terrace ground floor (this is all external to the building itself).

"The water collects in an underwater collection tank, which is my normal drainage system, and is pumped into a further soak away in my front garden.

"I am pumping water out of this tank otherwise it overflows into my neighbour’s garden and floods his garage.”

Simon added: "I have roughly calculated that each time my pump cycles, 398 litres of water is removed from the underground collection tank in my garden (this is all part of our existing drainage system), the pump runs every 10 to 15 mins, 24 hours a day.

“I am also concerned that should the pumps I am operating fail, we will flood our house very quickly.”

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We're really sorry for the disruption caused to a small number of our customers in Hatton Park due to a burst pipe in the area.

“Our teams visited the site on the same day that it was reported and have revisited the site today to assess the quickest and most efficient way to make the repair while causing minimal impact to the nearby community.

"Our assessments are now complete and we will now prioritise making the repair and getting everything back to normal as quickly as possible.