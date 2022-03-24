Thousands of people flock to lambing event at Moreton Morrell College - resulting in record-breaking numbers for the farm

Thousands of people went to the annual lambing and animals event at the Moreton Morrell College farm. Photo supplied

A record-breaking number of visitors have flocked to a popular annual event to meet the first lambs of spring as they were welcomed into the world.

More than 4,000 people visited Moreton Morrell College’s annual Lambing and Animals Weekend, held at WCG’s Nether Moreton Farm, making it the event’s busiest year to date.

Visitors were able to meet and hold the new born lambs, with a few even seeing some being born, as well as sit on a tractor and speak to farm manager Henry Dingle.

The college’s animal centre also opened its doors for people to get up close to meerkats, porcupines and other exotic animals, and families also got to take part in an adventure trail around the grounds of the college.

The event’s new farmers’ market was also a hit with visitors, giving people the opportunity to sample a range of local produce and purchase goods from local small businesses.

Peter Husband, WCG group principal and Moreton Morrell College director, said: “It was incredible to welcome so many people to our Lambing and Animals Weekend after Covid forced us to hold the event virtually for the last two years.

“It was clear that everyone was keen to be back at in-person events, and what better way to spend a weekend than meeting our new born lambs at the farm.

“We had some fantastic weather, and we’ve had some fantastic feedback from visitors who really enjoyed seeing all of the animals.

“We also had a lot of questions about careers in farming, the dynamics of working on a farm and the industry courses which can be studied at WCG - which is a real boost to agricultural education.

“We now hope to see some of those who made enquiries visit our upcoming open day at Moreton Morrell College on April 2 to find out even more about the courses on offer.”

The open event is set to run from 10am to 1pm on April 2.

To book a space go to: wcg.ac.uk/open