Thousands of pounds raised after the unexpected death of much-loved Warwick hairdresser Ruth Court

Friends and family of a Warwick hairdresser who died unexpectedly have raised thousands of pounds to donate to a charity whose staff did their utmost to save her life.

On August 8, Ruth Court, a director of Hair Management salon, went for a bike ride and was found unconscious at the side of the road.

Despite the efforts of an Air Ambulance Service crew and staff and University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, she died three days later.

Ruth's husband Adrian, the couple's two sons Ben and Tobi and her other family members, were determined that something positive should come from her unexpected passing, so they set up a fund to raise money for the Air Ambulance Service.

They have been overwhelmed by the response.

Adrian said: “When Ruth was found, the Air Ambulance team worked so hard to try to save her life and we will be forever grateful for what they did.

“Ruth was our world and we have been utterly devastated by the loss.

"We are able to take some comfort from having raised such a fantastic amount of money for such a good cause.

"Thank you to everyone for their generosity."

The family continue to accept donations and have set a new fundraising target of £7,000.

A statement on the Hair Management website says: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that our brilliant, funny, caring team member Ruth tragically passed away on Wednesday, August 12.

"Ruth was a Hair Management (HM) director who has been with our business for 34 years.

"She joined HM, as a trainee assistant at the age of 14, working after school and weekends, before becoming a full-time member of our team.

"It was at the salon that she met her true love, Adrian, who was a young stylist at the time.

"They married 28 years ago and went on to have their two sons Ben and Tobi.

"They are a very loving family within our HM family and her death will leave a huge hole in both the salon and our hearts.

"The team are devastated by the loss and our thoughts and love are with Adrian and the boys at this very difficult time.

"Ruth will forever be in our hearts."