The farm will reopen on June 28

Aaron Coleman from Parkinson’s UK accepts the cheque from Ian Jamie, John Nichols and Lydia Haley from Warwickshire Lavender Farm

Thousands of pounds raised by Warwickshire Lavender Farm have been handed over to charity.

The farm in Bubbenhall has opened every year to visitors since it was launched in 2016, and money raised after from the Lavender Cafe is given to charity.

On Friday June 2, a cheque for £3,000 - raised last year - was handed over to Parkinson’s UK.