Thousands of pounds raised for local charities after south Warwickshire law firm’s year of fundraising

A law firm’s year of fundraising has raised thousands of pounds for five charities in the Coventry and Warwickshire area as well as supporting victims of the Ukrainian war.

Warwick-based Safeline, Coventry Women’s Haven, Helping Hands Community Project in Leamington, The Mary Ann Evans Hospice in Nuneaton and Southam Fosse Foodbank have each received £650 from Alsters Kelley Solicitors which has offices in Coventry, Leamington, Southam, Stratford and Nuneaton.

The firm’s second successful bingo event, held at Cubbington Sports and Social Club in July, raised more than £2,000 of the total amount.

Other events included; dress down fridays, Christmas jumper day, Easter hamper raffles and staff members’ sponsored hike around the Malvern Hills which raised £360.

Britanie Jeffery from Alsters Kelley with Rachael Stevens from Safeline. Photo supplied

Throughout the summer the team also prepared food hampers for Southam Foodbank.

Julie McGarrigle, Alsters Kelley business development director, said: “It has been an amazing effort this year with our charity fundraising and we are very grateful to all our staff who continue to support our charity initiatives.

"Special thanks to our charity champions who have made all of this happen with their co-ordinating and organising of all the events.

“In 2023 we will again be supporting local charities.

Jaime Richards receives the cheque on behalf of Coventry Haven. Photo supplied

"Our focus for fundraising during 2023 will be to support The Luca Foundation, a charity which provides resources and facilities for families that have suffered the loss of a baby and South Warwickshire MIND who help individuals to access mental health and well-being support.”

Alsters Kelley have also supported the wider Ukrainian efforts, donating toiletries, blankets, torches, batteries, medical products; plasters, bandages, sanitary products and items for babies and children including nappies and baby food.

It is a cause particularly close to the heart of the firm’s former director – and Ukrainian – Stefan Hunka.

Stefan said: “As a retired former Director of Alsters Kelley Solicitors Ltd and member of a Ukrainian family, I continue to be so proud and humbled by the overwhelmingly generous response from members of staff at the firm in providing so many items urgently needed in Ukraine following the outbreak of war.

Nuneaton team wearing their Christmas jumpers. Photo supplied

“Both my family and our local Ukrainian community will be forever grateful for this wonderful gesture of support for which we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”