Thousands of pounds raised for Rugby's Hospital of St Cross in memory of someone who spent many years raising funds for town organisations

Chhaganbhai Mistry's family hand over a cheque for £5,636.92 to staff at St Cross. Pictured with them are Janine Beddow (Hospital of St Cross site manager), Simon Fletcher (consultant nephrologist), Sara Mellett (palliative care clinical nurse specialist) and Jo O’Sullivan, (UHCW Charity director).

Thousands of pounds have been raised for Rugby's Hospital of St Cross in memory of someone who spent many years raising funds for town organisations.

Chhaganbhai Mistry lived in Rugby for 65 years and was always eager to support local causes across Rugby and the local community.

He died on September 25 last year, aged 95 - and his family thought it would be a fitting tribute to his legacy to donate towards UHCW – St Cross who supported him during his later years.

They have now handed over a cheque for £5,636.92 to staff at St Cross, which will be distributed equally between the diabetic clinic, the renal services, patient funds, palliative care, cardiology and the respiratory medicine departments.