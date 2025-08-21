Thousands of pupils across Warwickshire set to receive their GCSE results

Thousands of pupils across Warwickshire will be receiving their results for GCSE and equivalent qualifications today (Thursday August 21).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, more than 6,600 Warwickshire pupils have completed GCSEs or equivalent practical and applied learning qualifications, with support from schools and other learning venues.

Warwickshire County Council said that early results indicate a positive picture across the county, however full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for education, said: “I’d like to congratulate all Warwickshire students who will be receiving their GCSE results today.

Thousands of pupils across Warwickshire will be receiving their results for GCSE and equivalent qualifications today (Thursday August 21).

"This is a significant milestone and the culmination of two years of dedicated hard work.

"We're incredibly proud of your achievements, and it's fantastic to see such positive early indications from schools across the county.

“Some pupils may not have got the results they hoped for, so I’d like to remind them that there are many options available such as further education, apprenticeships, or other training. Support and guidance are available through schools and colleges, as well as services like Shaw Trust and the National Careers Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever your results, we want to assure you that your future can still be bright, and we're here to help you explore all your options to be as skilled and happy as possible."

Advice and support

Young people getting their exam results this week can seek advice, guidance and support through their schools and colleges.

Additionally, young people can contact Shaw Trust (previously known as Prospects), Warwickshire County Council's commissioned careers support service for free independent careers advice and support, by calling 0247 032 1950 or visiting the website: https://shawtrust.org.uk/targeted-information-advice-and-guidance-midlands/

Information about searching and applying for an apprenticeship can be found at https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Careers Service offers free information and advice about education, training and work on 0800 100 900 or via the website: https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/

For information on how to appeal a final grade go to: https://www.gov.uk/appeal-qualification-result/request-review

For more information about next steps and education and training options post 16 go to: https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/setforthefuture