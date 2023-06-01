Thousands of visitors set to head to Leamington this summer for host of festivals and events

There will be many events happening in the town over the summer months.

Thousands of visitors are set to head to Leamington as the town hosts events and activities as part of its 2023 ‘Summer of Fun’.

Cars at the Spa is set to kick off the town’s programme of events, which will see up to 250 cars and motorcycles on display at the Pump Room Gardens on June 11.

The Leamington Food and Drink Festival in 2021. Photo by Jamie Gray

Organised by the Rotary Club of Leamington Spa, the event supports various local charities.

The Leamington Canal Festival is then set to return on June 25 for the first time in three years, with street stalls, boat traders, live entertainment and refreshments.

Following this, the popular Good Times Festival will take place on July 8 in Mill Gardens featuring live music, entertainment, children’s activities, food and drink.

Art in the Park will also return with a weekend of art, crafts, entertainment and fun as more than 200 local makers, musicians and performers show and display a mix of arts and crafts in Jephson Gardens on August 5 and 6.

One of the acts at Leamington’s hugely popular Food and Drink Festival in 2022. Photo by Jamie Gray

The Bowls England National Finals, are also being held in the town between August 10 and 27.

The Warwickshire Pride festival, a celebration of LGBT+ life and culture, will be held at the Pump Room Gardens on August 19 with stalls, live performances and entertainment as well as fairground rides and food and drink.

Wrapping up the programme of events, Leamington’s popular Food and Drink Festival will be held on September 9 and 10 in the Royal Pump Room Gardens.

The event will be in its 15th year and will feature stalls, exhibitors, entertainment from the bandstand and live cookery demonstrations.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director at BID Leamington, said: “We have some exciting months ahead with a packed programme of events for the town’s ‘Summer of Fun’ calendar.

“We are delighted to see so many return and are very grateful to all the people who organise and support these events on a voluntary basis.

“Together they attract thousands of residents and visitors from far and wide, and offer something for everyone with a broad celebration of art, culture, food, drink, and entertainment.

“Alongside this we look forward to showcasing our fabulous town centre and everything it has to offer.”