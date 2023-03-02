Three benches – dedicated to NHS workers, those lost during Covid and Queen Elizabeth II – installed on Rugby estate

The Woodlands estate raised over £2,300 during the Queen's Jubilee street party

Three benches dedicated to NHS workers, those lost during Covid and Queen Elizabeth II have been installed on a Rugby estate.

The Woodlands estate raised over £2,300 during the Queen's Jubilee street party, which was held back in June last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So residents decided to spend the money on three benches on the estate for the residents, with plaques to remember special people.

Three benches dedicated to NHS workers, those lost during Covid and Queen Elizabeth II have been installed on a Rugby estate.

The bench in Harold Cox Place offers a 'thank you' to all NHS staff who worked so hard during the pandemic. The bench between Alwyn Road and Longrood Road remembers loved ones lost during Covid. And the bench in Duncan Drive celebrates the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Advertisement