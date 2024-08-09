Three children treated in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on motorway near Coventry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three children have been treated in hospital after a multiple vehicle collision on the motorway near Coventry today (Friday.)

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the accident on the M6 at the junction with the M69.

Officers were called at around 10.59am today (Friday 9 August) following reports of a collision involving three vans and a car.

Two adults and three children – two girls and a boy - were taken to hospital by paramedics. They were taken to the University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The junction was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. Police say it’s now open again.

Anyone with any relevant information or dash cam footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police by going to Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or calling 101.