Three generations of guide dog mums look forward to spending their first Mother's Day together

It will be a special Mother’s Day this year for Guide Dogs’ volunteer Linda Atkins, from Stratford-upon-Avon, as she’ll have not one, not two, but three guide dog mums to celebrate with.

Linda, who is a Breeding Dog Volunteer for Guide Dogs, first gave a home to guide dog mum Connie back in 2012.

Connie, a yellow Labrador, had four litters of life-changing guide dog pups for the sight loss charity before retiring at the age of six.

Linda loved the experience so much that she decided to also give a home to Connie’s daughter, Sophie, a black Labrador, who came from her last litter.

With Sophie having three litters of pups before retiring earlier this year, Linda was given the opportunity to home Sophie’s daughter, Coco, also a black Labrador, and she moved in with her mother and grandmother on 31st January.

As a Breeding Dog Volunteer for Guide Dogs, a guide dog mum-to-be lives with you, like any other pet dog, with all costs covered, and when the time is right, she gives birth in your home to a litter of guide dog puppies.

You can then enjoy the company of these adorable pups for around eight weeks, before they move out to start the first stages of their guide dog training.

Linda explains: “I was a Puppy Raiser for Guide Dogs back in 2009, where you have a puppy living with you for a year before they move out to start their training.

“I decided I wanted a dog from the charity that could live with me permanently, and that’s when we decided to give a home to guide dog mum Connie.

“She had her first litter in 2013, a couple of weeks before Christmas.

“The first two weeks were quite easy, and she loved her puppies and loved being a mum.

“My husband, Julian, is very good at being an assistant midwife and helping with the cleaning up.

“It was a different Christmas having guide dog puppies at home, but it was great.”

Breeding Dog Volunteers look after guide dog mums until they retire, at around six years of age. After this, they are given the option to keep the mum they have cared for as a pet dog.

Before Connie and Sophie retired, Linda helped care for over 50 of their puppies and hopes that granddaughter Coco will have her first litter next year.

Linda added: “Connie, Sophie and Coco all get on really well together. Coco is respectful of her grandmother and enjoys playing with her mother.

“It’s wonderful when you have a guide dog litter at home as it makes people’s day when they come and visit.

“It’s so nice being part of the Guide Dogs community. You’re helping people with sight loss and enjoying doing it at the same time, so it’s a win-win.

“On Mother’s Day, the girls will all go for their normal morning walk and free run and will then return home where we’ll have Sunday dinner with my daughter and her three children.”

Kelly Newton, Operations Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “Our mums are selected for our breeding programme because of their excellent health and temperament and have the very best ‘guide dog’ genes.

“We’re looking for homes for our mums across The Midlands and would urge anyone who is interested in finding out more to get in touch.”

The charity’s National Centre, where guide dog pups travel to after leaving their mums, is just outside Leamington Spa and you need to live within an hour’s drive of this site to do the role.

Guide Dogs is holding a Spring Guide Dog Mum Volunteer Taster Day at its National Centre on Sunday 17 March, 13:00 until 16:00, where you can find out more about the role.