Three new shops open at Hatton Shopping Village

Three new shops have opened at Hatton Shopping Village.

The three businesses - Dotty’s and Doodles, Silver Tree Bakery, and Stitched Up - have joined more than 20 independent retailers at the shopping village.

Dotty’s and Doodles sells items, from cards and gift-wrap to home decor, and gifts. There is also pet accessories and dogs are also welcome inside the shop.

Rachel Watts, owner, said: “I have always loved Hatton and I’m delighted to be opening my first independent shop here. It’s an exciting time for us and we could not be more thrilled”.

Stitched Up is a bridal alterations specialist and also offers wedding dress cleaning. The shop is by appointment only.

Gemma Owen, the owner, said: “We are delighted to expand into Hatton Shopping Village.

"We love the rustic charm of the premises and cannot wait for our brides to enjoy everything Hatton has to offer”.

Silver Tree Bakery will be opening on December 4 and them team will be bringing more than 20 years of industry experience with them.

The shop will be selling breads, pastries, cakes, and savouries.

Johnnie Arkwright, owner of Hatton Country World, said: “Being in the countryside has been a real plus for the small local independent retailers at Hatton.

"We are thrilled to welcome several new, unusual shops to complement our ‘Not on The High Street’ rule - just in time for Christmas shopping and our outdoor Christmas markets.

"It is amazing how resilient our small retailers have been with the forced closures of the last 18 months but equally how keen our customers have been to support our local independent shops”.

The popular Christmas markets at the shopping village take place every weekend until December 19.