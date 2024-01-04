Three women in Rugby borough named on New Year Honours list for their dedicated community work

The list recognises those who have made achievements in public life or committed themselves to serving and helping the UK

Three women in the Rugby borough have been named on the New Year Honours list for their dedicated work in the community.

And this year’s mentions include Christine Beech and Ellen Muers (known as Jane), who were both named Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM); and Cathryn Lee (known as Kate) from Ryton-on-Dunsmore who has been named Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Christine is the Guide Leader for the 1st Long Lawford Brownies and has been given her honour for services to young people

She said: "When the letter arrived l had to read it a couple of times as they are the sort of things other people get.

"I still don't know why l was chosen as l don't do anything different to a lot of other volunteers who do the same thing as me every week.

"I do it because I enjoy seeing the faces of the young people when they achieve something they have never been able to do before, which can be anything from learning to tie their shoelaces or sleeping away from home for the first time."

Jane has been given her honour for services to the community in Rugby, especially her part of her role with Rugby Dementia Group.

"It was a great surprise to be recommended for the honour of Medal of the Order of the British Empire (BEM), " she said.

"Some years ago I was involved in supporting our local schools and setting up a classroom to provide pre-school opportunities. "For over 25 years I have served as a volunteer with chaplaincy at a local prison and, for some time, in mental health services. The development of Futures Unlocked, to mentor prisoners on release, has been important to me.

"Over the past 14 years, I have worked with others, to establish Rugby Dementia Support, an independent local charity, providing services to people with dementia and their carers.

"The award of the medal recognises the contribution of all the members of all the groups of people with whom I have been able to contribute to the community in Rugby and all those who work in so many other ways for the good of this community."

Kate has been awarded her OBE for services to charity as chief executive of Alzheimer's Society.

She said: "I’m honoured to be recognised in the New Year Honours List.

“I have been very lucky to spend my career leading amazing teams to deliver deep and meaningful impact for people who need support - including here at Alzheimer's Society.

“Every day dedicated colleagues are providing help and hope for the 900,000 people living with dementia across the UK.

"This award is as much about their achievements as mine.

“Some of it has been tough but most of it has been unbelievably rewarding.

“This award is a lovely way to mark the success of all the incredible organisations I've worked with across a diverse and vibrant charity sector.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council and, herself, an OBE, said: “Congratulations to Warwickshire’s New Year’s Honours recipients whose hard work and dedication is of great inspiration to us all. They help to make Warwickshire the best it can be by supporting our local communities in extraordinary ways, and I am delighted that their efforts have been recognised”.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, said: “These incredible people have used their time to make Warwickshire a better and kinder place, and I am delighted to see them gain this national recognition in 2024’s New Year’s Honours list.